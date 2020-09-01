ECB's de Cos: Spanish economy to grow strongly in third quarter

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Paolo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday that he expects the Spanish economy to grow strongly in the third quarter. However, de Cos further acknowledged that the recovery is likely to be "incomplete and uneven," as reported by Reuters.
"Spanish companies with liquidity strains due to COVID-19 could suffer solvency problems," de Cos added.
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.18% on the day at 1.1956.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1950 after robust ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has fallen sharply from the highs above 1.20 and trades closer to 1.1950. US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 56 while employment remains tepid. Earlier, the dollar suffered from the Fed's dovish policy shift.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3450 after US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450, close to the highest since December 2019 as the dollar remains pressured despite upbeat data.
XAU/USD gearing up for a test of $2000, ISM eyed
US dollar licks its wounds, still supportive of Gold’s upside. ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment Index to improve. Technical set up still favors the XAU bulls.
Ready for a bull run in the cryptomarket?
Ethereum shows a pattern comparable to the one seen in 2017 prior to the bullish outburst. Bitcoin is lagging behind but could catch up in the next sessions. Ripple follows the market and leaves behind the passivity of previous months.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.