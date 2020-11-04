ECB's de Cos: Highly likely ECB will implement new stimulus measures in December

"It is highly likely that in December we will again add monetary stimulus to what we have today," European Central Bank Governing Council member Paolo Hernandez de Cos told Spanish lawmakers on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

Earlier in the day, ECB Vice President Luis De Guindos advised that support measures taken in Spain to cope with COVID-19 should be more selective and focus on helping people and sectors most affected.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.15% on the day at 1.1695.