ECB’s Constancio: ‘Inflation to return to our medium-term objective’By Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reporting comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Vitor Constancio, as he spoke on the inflation outlook during a speech on Sunday.
Key Quotes:
“Apparent disconnect' between strong economic activity & low inflation, wages”
"We remain confident that the continued closing of the output gap will lead inflation to return to our medium-term objective, yet this return remains conditional on a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation"
