ECB’s Coeure: Too early to discuss tapering

ECB’s Coeure: Too early to discuss taperingBy Dhwani Mehta
ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure crossed the wires earlier today, speaking on the central bank’s monetary policy programme in an interview with CNBC.
Key Points:
QE will not last forever but too early to discuss tapering
Too early to adjust the programme
There is a risk that Eurogroup ministers will not act together to address any problem in the Eurozone
EZ is more resilient than 3 years ago though
Priority is reform
Main concern of Brexit is financial stability
Europe needs to be united regardless of Trump