ECB’s Coeure: Too early to discuss tapering

ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure crossed the wires earlier today, speaking on the central bank’s monetary policy programme in an interview with CNBC.

Key Points:

QE will not last forever but too early to discuss tapering

Too early to adjust the programme

There is a risk that Eurogroup ministers will not act together to address any problem in the Eurozone

EZ is more resilient than 3 years ago though

Priority is reform

Main concern of Brexit is financial stability

Europe needs to be united regardless of Trump