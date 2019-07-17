ECB’s Coeure: Risks surrounding the Euro area growth outlook continue to be tilted to the downside

Reuters reports the latest comments by the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Benoit Coeure, with the key headlines found below.
Looking ahead, the Governing Council is determined to act in case of adverse contingencies and also stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation continues to move towards the Governing Council.
Underlying inflation is expected to increase over the medium term, supported by our monetary policy measures, the ongoing economic expansion and stronger wage growth.
On Euro zone economy, incoming economic data and survey information point to somewhat weaker growth in the second and third quarters of this year.
Risks surrounding the Euro area growth outlook continue to be tilted to the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns lower to test 1.1200 ahead of Eurozone data
EUR/USD meets fresh supply and risks falling below key support at 1.1193 as markets seem to have scaled back expectations of Fed rate cuts in the overnight trade. Focus on Eurozone final CPI data.
GBP/USD refreshes 27-month lows sub-1.2400 ahead of UK CPI
Sellers returned in the early European trading, knocking-off GBP/USD to fresh 27-month lows near 1.2390 region as hard Brexit jitters continue to haunt the markets heading into the key UK CPI data release.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle
Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and exerts some pressure. Renewed weakness in the US bond yields further weighed on the USD. The downside remains limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
Gold clings to 21-DMA amid less active markets
Gold carries the 3-week old lower high formation forward as it clings to 21-day moving average (DMA) during Wednesday’s less active market hours ahead of the European session. Lack of major data/news during the Asian session limits market moves.
Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces
US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-led rally. US-Japan are working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.