ECB’s Coeure: Risks surrounding the Euro area growth outlook continue to be tilted to the downside

Reuters reports the latest comments by the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Benoit Coeure, with the key headlines found below.

Looking ahead, the Governing Council is determined to act in case of adverse contingencies and also stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation continues to move towards the Governing Council.

Underlying inflation is expected to increase over the medium term, supported by our monetary policy measures, the ongoing economic expansion and stronger wage growth.

On Euro zone economy, incoming economic data and survey information point to somewhat weaker growth in the second and third quarters of this year.

Risks surrounding the Euro area growth outlook continue to be tilted to the downside.