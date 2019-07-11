ECB's Coeure: Governing council is taking market concerns about protracted low inflation seriously

European Central Bank Governing Council member Benoit Coeure crossed the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, saying that the Governing Council is taking market concerns about protracted low inflation seriously. Below are some other key quotes.

"Euro area households seem to look with much less scepticism into the future."

"This confirms the need for central banks to consider and analyse developments in a broad set of inflation expectations."

"Pessimism priced into bond markets today may not necessarily presage downward pressure on inflation tomorrow – at least not to the same extent."

With investors waiting for the ECB to release the minutes of its June meeting in the next hour, the EUR/USD ignored those remarks and was last seen trading at 1.1270, adding 0.2% on a daily basis.