ECB's Coeure: Governing council is committed to continue QE for as long as necessary

The European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member, Benoit Coeure, during a scheduled speech this Tuesday, said that we are committed to continuing QE for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of our policy rates and could also consider expanding access to ECB balance sheet.
The comments reinforced the ECB's dovish tilt and exerted some downward pressure on the shared currency, dragging the EUR/USD pair back closer to multi-week lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up above 1.10 amid trade hopes, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding up. The US will probably refrain from slapping tariffs on European cars. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2850 after the Farage boost, ahead of jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, consolidating its gains after Brexit leader Farage announced he is facilitating PM Johnson's reelection prospects. The UK jobs report is due out.
USD/JPY: 5-DMA caps the upside amid cautious trading
Amid looming concerns over the US-China trade deal and Hong Kong unrest, the USD/JPY pair faces stiff resistance at 5-DMA at 109.19 that now caps the further upside, with the Asian equities trading mostly mixed. But the downside remains limited by fresh dollar strength.
Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around 3-month low, trade/politics in focus
Despite on-going doubts concerning the US-China trade deal and geopolitical tensions elsewhere, Gold prices stop further declines below multi-month low as it hovers around $1,455 so far this Tuesday.
UK Jobs Outlook: Win-win situation for GBP/USD amid BOE forecasts, Farage
The jobless rate stood at 3.9% as of August – above the low of 3.8% seen earlier this year – but an excellent figure that is of envy to other countries. Economists expect the same result to be repeated in September.