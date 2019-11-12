ECB's Coeure: Governing council is committed to continue QE for as long as necessary

The European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member, Benoit Coeure, during a scheduled speech this Tuesday, said that we are committed to continuing QE for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of our policy rates and could also consider expanding access to ECB balance sheet. The comments reinforced the ECB's dovish tilt and exerted some downward pressure on the shared currency, dragging the EUR/USD pair back closer to multi-week lows.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.