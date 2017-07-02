ECB’s Coeure: Euro at appropriate level for economic situation

The European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Benoit Coeure is out on the wires now, speaking in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.

Key Headlines:

Euro at appropriate level for economic situation

French people don't want to exit the euro

Eurozone has to undertake reforms

Euro is a lever of sovereignty

Euro has benefitted the disadvantaged

Greece's problems not related to euro membership

Higher public debt wouldn't boost French growth