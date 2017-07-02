ECB’s Coeure: Euro at appropriate level for economic situation

ECB’s Coeure: Euro at appropriate level for economic situationBy Dhwani Mehta
The European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Benoit Coeure is out on the wires now, speaking in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.
Key Headlines:
Euro at appropriate level for economic situation
French people don't want to exit the euro
Eurozone has to undertake reforms
Euro is a lever of sovereignty
Euro has benefitted the disadvantaged
Greece's problems not related to euro membership
Higher public debt wouldn't boost French growth