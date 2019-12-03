ECB’s Coeure: Euro area needs a common fiscal instrument

The European Central Bank's Coeure has crossed the wires with statements made in a speech on 'The Single Currency: An Unfinished Agenda'.
Key notes
- Would support monetary policy, prevent a procyclical tightening in bad times.
- Would boost confidence in national automatic stabilisers, thereby protecting jobs and minimising output losses.
- Growth remains cyclically too weak to fully restore fiscal space in countries where public debt is unacceptably high.
FX implications
Nothing here to divert the attention away from expectations of further easing from the ECB and weakness in the euro on a longer-term outlook. However, the US dollar has taken a knock of late which is a supporting factor for the single currency. DXY meets critical support at 97.70 and has pierced the level to a low of 97.64. EUR/USD has subsequently extended the Dec rally from around 1.10 the figure to a fresh high of 1.1093 from 1.1066 lows on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges past 1.30 amid favorable opinion polls
GBP/USD is trading at fresh multi-week highs above 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations.
EUR/USD nears 1.1100, reaches fresh weekly highs
The EUR/USD pair has spent the day pressuring the weekly high set on Monday, now surpassing it by a few pips. US President Trump keeps menacing with more tariffs several counterparts, now attacking France. Risk-off prevails.
Where's the money in the crypto market? Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash
The basic concept of trading is to buy cheap and sell expensive. It is simple but in the world of trading conditions change very fast. The perception of the value of an asset changes rapidly, and with it, the price someone is willing to pay.
Gold: Yellow metal breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz
The yellow metal is rising sharply in the New York session. Gold is rebounding from the November lows and broke the 1465 resistance level while trading below the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
USD/JPY: Greenback falls below the 109.00 handle against yen
USD/JPY is easing from the November highs while trading below the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. Risk-off is hurting the greenback and favoring the Japanese yen.