ECB’s Coeure: Discussions on Greek debt measures are expected to be concluded in weeks

Benoit Coeure, European Central Bank’s (ECB) executive board member, crossed the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech on the topic – ‘Greece: Progress, Challenges & The Way Forward ‘.

Key Headlines:

It’s essential that the Greek authorities continue to show a serious commitment to the goals set & measures taken

Discussions on medium-term Greek debt measures & a new IMF programme are expected to be concluded in weeks

Other stakeholders have to do their part to put in place the conditions that will allow the Greek banking system to recover