ECB's Coeure: Could resume making net asset purchases if warranted by circumstances

In an interview with BFM Business TV, "Theoretically, we could also resume making net asset purchases, again if warranted by the circumstances," European Central Bank Governing Council member Benoit Coeure said on the policy outlook.

Coeure further added Christine Lagarde was an excellent choice as the ECB president and explained that the role at the IMF made her "eminently qualified to be president of the ECB."

The EUR/USD pair didn't react to these remarks and it was last seen trading at 1.1205, losing 0.08% on a daily basis.