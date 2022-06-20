European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Monday that there is a great determination to deal with fragmentation risk.
Additional comments
Instruments against fragmentation only to be used in case of need, hope won't be used at all.
We are discussing instruments (against fragmentation) that allow to bring discipline to the market that seems not to exist whenever spreads go beyond the fundamentals of savings.
The dimension of and solidarity should go hand in hand at all times in Europe, they must be coordinated.
There is no way the euro is at risk.
The natural interest rate is an indicator, normalisation of monetary policy will be made gradually; our obligation is with the instruments we have and those we may create, to create conditions that 2% inflation goal can be achieved.
Earlier on, the ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras said that they must remain focused on medium-term inflation objectives.
Market reaction
EUR/USD defends mild gains above 1.0500, awaiting ECB President Christine Lagarde’s testimony for a fresh trading impetus. The above comments have little to no impact on the shared currency.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0500 ahead of Lagarde's testimony
EUR/USD is rising towards 1.0550, helped by notable US dollar supply in the European session. The risk tone recovers despite the growing recession and fragmentation fears. The euro erased early losses led by the French election outcome. Lagarde eyed amid light trading.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2250 as USD retreat picks up steam
GBP/USD is extending gains above 1.2250 after testing the 1.2200 demand area. The US dollar retreats further and offers support to the pair amid better risk sentiment. All eyes remain on UK inflation amid an inevitable recession.
Gold treads water around $1.840 amid sluggish USD, light trading
Gold Price is trading modestly flat around $1,840, reversing the rebound seen in the Asian session. The recovery in risk sentiment is boding ill for the safe-haven US dollar, in turn, capping the downside in the bright metal.
How to profitably trade the next Dogecoin price move?
Dogecoin price seems to be picking up steam as it hovers above a significant support floor, suggesting the possibility of recovery. The said barrier is an inflection point and could make-or-break the situation for DOGE.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!