European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Monday that there is a great determination to deal with fragmentation risk.

Additional comments

Instruments against fragmentation only to be used in case of need, hope won't be used at all.

We are discussing instruments (against fragmentation) that allow to bring discipline to the market that seems not to exist whenever spreads go beyond the fundamentals of savings.

The dimension of and solidarity should go hand in hand at all times in Europe, they must be coordinated.

There is no way the euro is at risk.

The natural interest rate is an indicator, normalisation of monetary policy will be made gradually; our obligation is with the instruments we have and those we may create, to create conditions that 2% inflation goal can be achieved.

Earlier on, the ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras said that they must remain focused on medium-term inflation objectives.

Market reaction

EUR/USD defends mild gains above 1.0500, awaiting ECB President Christine Lagarde’s testimony for a fresh trading impetus. The above comments have little to no impact on the shared currency.