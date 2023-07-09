ECB’s Centeno sees inflation under 3% by the year-end

In a speech over the weekend, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of Portugal Governor, Mario Centeno, said that he expects Eurozone “inflation under 3% by the end of 2023.”
Additional quotes
"Inflation is coming down faster than the way up."
"We need to fuel this process and be very confident we can make it."
The Eurozone labor market is the "strongest" it's ever been.
Market reaction
EUR/USD was last seen trading at 1.0968, modestly flat on the day. The spot clings to Friday’s gains, at weekly highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains near 0.6700 at the start of the US CPI week
AUD/USD is consolidating last Friday's solid recovery gains, kicking off the week on a firmer footing. The US Dollar is licking its downbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls-led wounds, as investors look forward to the US CPI inflation data for fresh impetus. In the meantime, Chinese inflaton data is eagerly awaited.
EUR/USD focus returns to inflation Premium
The EUR/USD pair saw little action for a second consecutive week, settling around the 1.0940 mark. The US Dollar benefited from a souring market mood, while the absence of relevant European data kept the Euro in check. A couple of factors undermined the mood, starting with mounting tensions between China and the United States.
Gold needs pullback in yields to extend rebound Premium
Surging global yields continued to weigh on XAU/USD throughout the week, but gold buyers managed to defend $1,900. Friday's mixed job report helped the pair extend its recovery ahead of the weekend. June inflation data from the US could be the next significant catalyst.
Dogecoin price levitates around 26.5% Fib as court deliberates potency of evidence in Elon Musk $258B case
Dogecoin price has displayed a lack of volatility through the weekend, consolidating within a tight range over the past three days. The subtleness comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against the DOGE founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Week Ahead – US inflation report, BoC and RBNZ meetings eyed
Another exciting week lies ahead for FX markets, before trading conditions start to wind down for the summer. The spotlight will fall on the latest US inflation report, which could help the dollar break out of its recent stalemate. Central bank meetings in New Zealand and Canada will also be closely watched.