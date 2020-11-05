ECB's Centeno: Expansion of asset purchases one of the measures to be considered

The flexibility and the speed of action in dealing with pandemic impact need to be maintained, European Central Bank (ECB) member Mario Centeno said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"The ECB will next month recalibrate instruments to support recovery," Centeno added. "One of the measures to be considered is the potential expansion of asset purchases."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and continued to push higher. As of writing, the pair was up 1.05% on the day at 1.1843.