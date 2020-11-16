ECB's Centeno: Coronavirus support measures have to be temporary, more focused

Public support measures amid the coronavirus crisis have to be temporary and need to be more focused, European Central Bank (ECB) member Mario Centeno said on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

"Public investment needs to prioritise projects already underway, serve as a catalyst for private investment," Centeno further argued. "Policy mix needs to be designed to help companies and workers at the same time."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen losing 0.06% on a daily basis at 1.1825.