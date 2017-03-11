ECB’s Angeloni: Banking system moving in right direction

ECB’s Angeloni: Banking system moving in right directionBy Dhwani Mehta
In an interview with the German daily, Handelsblatt, on Friday, the ECB banking supervisor Angeloni commented on the Euro area banking system.
Key Points:
‘NPLs going down in Italy and rest of EZ’.
‘Banking system moving in right direction’.
‘Will tell some banks to boost bad loan plans’.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.