ECB: Will President Draghi play it cool this week? - ING

ECB: Will President Draghi play it cool this week? - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
It looks like top central bank officials - including ECB President Mario Draghi and Fed Chair Janet Yellen - will remain tight-lipped over future policy plans at Jackson Hole this week, with a big picture focus on central banking and the global economy removing any significant event risk for markets, according to analysts at ING.
Key Quotes
“While Draghi will undoubtedly sound more upbeat on the prospects for the Eurozone economy relative to his 2014 Jackson Hole speech, we do think the ECB chief will be more careful with his choice of words when speaking in Lindau (Wednesday) and Jackson Hole (Friday) this week. Indeed, the July minutes expressed concerns over a possible front-running of ECB policy normalisation within markets, which to some extent highlights the current market-sensitive nature of central bank talk.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.