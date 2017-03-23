ECB: US policy uncertainty, Brexit and China rebalancing to keep outlook clouded

ECB: US policy uncertainty, Brexit and China rebalancing to keep outlook cloudedBy Dhwani Mehta
The European Central Bank (ECB) published its quarterly economic bulletin this Thursday, suggesting that Euro area economy is expected to see robust growth in Q1 2017.
Key Highlights:
Fiscal space can be generated by a more growth-enhancing composition of budgets
ECB stimulus has led to tangible improvements in borrowing conditions for the real economy
US policy uncertainty, Brexit and Chinese rebalancing will keep the outlook clouded
Recent data has increased confidence that the expansion will continue to form
Economic recovery in the Eurozone is steadily firming
May see robust growth momentum in Q1
The pass-through of the ECB's monetary policy measures is supporting domestic demand and facilitates the ongoing deleveraging process