With the current credit widening and particularly Italian surge in yields, analysts at Danske Bank believe a forceful response from the ECB to act as a circuit breaker is needed.
Key quotes
“We believe the ECB needs to step in urgently and do ‘whatever it takes’. We argue for a QE scale up with ISIN limits, more flexible QE implementation or an SMP programme when the BTP-Bund spread hits 350-400bp in coming days.”
“A permanent deviation from the capital key would solve much of the problem concerning implementation. However, this would face significant pressure, as the capital key has served as the foundation of the PSPP programme.”
“We believe SMP programme is very suitable in the current situation. The political will to restart it may not be there but this programme was intended for situations such as this.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
