ECB unlikely to renew TLTROs when ECB meets today - BBG

Bloomberg quoting people familiar with the issue, citing that the ECB is not considering to announce a new round of free long-term loans to financial institutions (TLTRO) after its policy meeting today.

Targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs) won’t be renewed for now, the people said, asking not to be named because the Governing Council’s deliberations are private.

In a Bloomberg survey of economists, three-quarters of respondents said the ECB wouldn’t announce a new TLTRO round at Thursday’s policy meeting, though 17% said one would be announced at a later date.