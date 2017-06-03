ECB unlikely to boost bond lending on Thursday - RTRS

Ahead of this week's ECB meeting on Thursday, Reuters was out with a report noting that the central bank is unlikely to boost bond lending and is not expected to make any changes to its monetary policy.

• The market fears a squeeze in the repo market at Quarter end

• Political, technical and legal hurdles stand in the way of the ECB lending out sovereign bond holdings

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair maintained its offered tone and is place at daily lows near 1.0580-85 band.