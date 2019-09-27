ECB to start publishing FX intervention data on quarterly basis as of April 2020

The European Central Bank today announced that it will start publishing foreign exchange (FX) intervention data on a quarterly basis starting in April of 2020.

"The exchange rate is not a policy target for the ECB; ECB so far intervened in the foreign exchange market in 2000 and 2011," the ECB noted in its statement, as reported by Reuters.

There was little to no market reaction to the ECB's announcement. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.0938, adding 0.15% on a daily basis.