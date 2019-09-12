ECB to start a final monetary firework at this week's meeting - ING

The European Central Bank (ECB) will start a final round of monetary easing on Thursday with a 20bp rate cut of the deposit rate, a small tiering system, a repricing of the Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTROs) and a restart of Quantitive Easing (QE) with some €30 billion per month, according to analysts at ING.

Note that markets are fully priced for a 10 basis point deposit rate cut. For instance, the yield on the two-year German bond yield closed at -0.84% on Wednesday – down more than 40 basis points from the current deposit rate of -0.40%.

The EUR, therefore, could rise sharply if the ECB delays QE. ING does see a possibility of QE delay due to opposition by hawks.

