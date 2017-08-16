ECB to roll back accomodation? - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that Germany reported a 0.6% gain in GDP growth for Q2, a little below median expectations for a 0.7% gain.

Key Quotes:

"Q1 growth was revised up modestly to +0.7% (+0.6% prelim) and growth rose an adjusted 2.1% in the Q2 year (vs 1.9% expected).

The EUR slipped on the data. The broader Eurozone economy performed well in H1 and supports the impression that the ECB will roll back some monetary accommodation next month."