Nick Kounis, head of financial markets research, suggests that the ECB will react to a more prolonged economic slowdown by relaunching QE.
Key Quotes
“Concerns about low inflation and low inflation expectations were already building even under the ECB’s more optimistic scenario, while ongoing sub-trend growth will make it more likely that inflation will significantly under-shoot the price stability goal over the central bank’s policy-making horizon.”
“An announcement of APP-II is likely by the end of the year, with actual purchases starting in January 2020 (though it could be launched early). We assume 9 months at EUR 70bn a month and a total size of EUR 630bn.”
“We are still looking at the details of the composition of the purchases, though we think once again there will be purchases of public sector, corporate and covered bonds. The issue(r) limit for sovereign bonds will need to be raised, while the proportion of corporate bonds in the total APP could be larger than in the past. A small rate cut (-10bp) is possible but for now we assume that interest rates will remain on hold at current levels during our forecasting horizon.”
“We do not expect the euro to strengthen this year (which would be a trigger for a rate cut), while the ECB might be concerned that a rate cut could put pressure on bank margins over time.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 100-day MA caps upside despite Powell, focus on US ADP
EUR/USD failed to take out key moving average hurdle on Tuesday despite dovish comments from Federal Reserve’s chief and could fall back to 1.12 if the US jobs data due today betters estimates.
GBP/USD remains on recovery mode, all eyes on UK services PMI
Although expectations of an end to Brexit deadlock, coupled with overall greenback weakness, help the GBP/USD pair off-late, traders remain cautious ahead of the key services PMI data.
USD/JPY holds steady above 108.00 amid positive equities
The USD/JPY pair manages to defend the 108 handle amid risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equity futures, fuelled by Fed Chair Powell’s readiness to the cut rates if needed.
Gold: Bulls stay in control and eye February high at 1347.11
The price rallied above of the prior falling wedges resistance recently and while underpinned by the 200-day ma and October high at 1263.16/1243.55, Gold holds onto bullish territory.
US Services PMI Preview: Down but not out
The overall PMI is expected to be unchanged at 55.5 in May. The business activity index is predicted to drop to 58.5 from 59.5 in April. The new orders index was 58.1 in April and 59.0 in March.