Economists at Nordea expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise key rates by 75 basis points for the third time in a row in December in a nod to the more hawkish voices in the Governing Council.
ECB to set broad guidelines for QT
"We think the ECB will postpone the decision on the starting date for reducing the huge bond holdings, or set the date for late Q2 or early Q3 2023, in a nod to the more dovish voices in the Governing Council."
"We think the ECB will set the broad guidelines for the reduction in bond holdings, or quantitative tightening (QT), including setting cap values for the amount of bonds allowed to mature each month, with the monthly cap initially set at EUR 10 to 20bn per month."
"We think the ECB will signal that while the central bank remains in a data-dependent mode, further hikes look likely and their magnitude is likely to moderate going forward."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays bid above 1.0500 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0500 in the early European trading hours, as the US Dollar rebound fizzles despite a cautious market mood and higher Treasury yields. Concerns over the recession and hawkish Fed outlook dent risk appetite. Lagarde's speech eyed.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2200 amid damp mood
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.2200 in early Europe. A slump in UK’s house prices and easing momentum in labor market keep bears hopeful. US Dollar remains sluggish amid pre-Fed blackout of policymakers.
Gold pares daily loss above 200-HMA as risk-aversion ebbs
Gold price picks up bids to pare the first daily loss in three. Risk-positive headlines from China, Hong Kong appear to favor the latest XAU/USD rebound. Gold bears remain hopeful as firmer US Dollar, Treasury bond yields keep recession fears on the table
XRP price avoids bearish fate, but can bulls manifest $0.506
XRP price shows a clear sign of a bullish recovery after slipping below a crucial support level. This development indicates that the buyers are still in control and that an upswing is likely to emerge here.
Incoming data continues to be consistent with high recession risk for 2023
Incoming data continues to be consistent with high recession risk for 2023. The US Manufacturing PMI has fallen below 50 (the dividing line between expansion and contraction) for the first time since March 2020.