ECB to ease bank dividend restrictions – Reuters

The European Central Bank (ECB) is planning to ease bank dividend restrictions and allow lenders to payout 15% of 2019-2020 cumulative profits, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The ECB will reportedly decide on dividend on a case-by-case basis and lenders will have to prove their case to gain approval.

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be impacting the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.2135, gaining 0.2% on a daily basis.