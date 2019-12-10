ECB to announce the launch of a comprehensive monetary policy review - ASB

In the view of the analysts at ASB Bank, the European Central Bank (ECB) is unlikely to adjust its monetary policy settings at its meeting due this Thursday at 1330 GMT.
Key Quotes:
“Widely expected to make no monetary policy changes and maintain its open-ended accommodative easing stance.
The ECB could announce the launch of a comprehensive review of its monetary policy strategy at this meeting.
The ECB review is expected to be wide-ranging - from the definition of price stability to the tools used to achieve the price stability objective.”
