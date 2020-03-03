Analysts at TD Securities now expect the ECB to announce limited stimulus measures targeting liquidity and tightened financial conditions next week, followed by a 10bps cut to the deposit rate in Q2 2020.
Key quotes:
“Micro EUR liquidity measures which are fundamentally more effective tools to address the virus concern, could come as a disappointment for markets. This is already visible in today's rate price action. Nonetheless, the enhanced liquidity measures should come as a support for the credits spreads and vulnerable sectors. From a tactical perspective, we enter 5y swap spread tighteners at 38bps targeting 30bps and stop of 42bps.”
“The EUR has rallied sharply in recent days, but we think this mostly reflects short-covering driven by risk aversion rather than a positive reassessment of the region's fundamentals. Looking forward, we expect EURUSD to remain highly reactive to how policymakers eventually respond from here. The near-term outlook remains highly uncertain as there are many moving parts in the mix. Our base case argues for a bit more upside potential, but much depends on the precise policy mix and its sequencing. Further gains will depend, however, on a significant upward repricing of global growth prospects. In the absence of that, intensified risk aversion could see spot to fresh lows for the cycle.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
