ECB: Technical difficulties possibly pushing tapering into Dec - Westpac

ECB: Technical difficulties possibly pushing tapering into Dec - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac, technical difficulties around tapering are being cited by “official sources” in the media as possibly pushing ECB tapering into Dec. However, market bias is for discussion this month and guidance in Oct, he further adds.
Key Quotes
“Deutsche Bank’s Cryan and German Fin. Min. Schaeuble have called for ECB normalisation, but recent EUR strength caused French Fin. Min Le Maire and EU “officials” to refer to EUR restraining CPI and exports. Whether ECB holds off from referring to tapering this week or not, markets will closely analyse the tone of the press conference for any hawkish references.”
“Surveys continue to be strong, but slips in some non-manufacturing PMIs and wobbles in German factory orders could signal an easing of momentum, therefore industrial production and 2Q labour costs may impact EUR.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.