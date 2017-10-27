ECB survey of professional forecasters: 2018 GDP growth seen at 1.9% Vs 1.8% previous

The latest ECB survey of professional forecasters was published this Friday and here are the key takeaways from the report:

• 2019 GDP 1.7% vs 1.6% previous survey in July

• 2022 inflation forecast at 1.9% vs 1.8% 3 months ago; 2018 and 2019 forecasts unchanged

• Unemployment rate expectations were again revised downwards at all horizons, 9.1%, 8.6% and 8.2% for 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

• The average point forecast for the longer-term unemployment rate was revised downwards by 0.2 percentage points to 7.9%