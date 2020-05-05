ECB Spokesperson: Analyzing German court ruling and will comment in due course

A European Central Bank (ECB) spokesperson said that the central bank will analyze German court ruling and comment in due course.

The German court, basically, criticized the ECB’s coronavirus crisis-induced bond-buying. The court ruled that the German government and parliament had failed to ensure that the ECB's purchases were "proportionate".

The court, however, said "this decision does not concern the current EU or ECB financial aid provided in the coronavirus crisis".

Market reaction

The German court ruling did not bode well for the shared currency and the overall market sentiment. EUR/USD drops 0.71% to fresh daily lows near 1.0825, 100-pips down after the ruling.