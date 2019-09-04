Analysts at TD Securities point out that the ECB Chief Economist Lane speaks in London at noon and will be a key event to watch.

Key Quotes

“We haven't heard from him since the outpouring of hawkish dissent last week, so will be watching very closely for his opinion on monetary stimulus, since it will hold a considerable amount of sway on the Governing Council.”

“Also today, Christine Lagarde will be testifying before EU Parliament at 9:30am on her appointment as the next ECB President. She's likely to try to stay as neutral as possible as to not pre-empt the ECB decision on the 19th, but we will be watching closely for any views she may hold on QE or other easing measures.”