ECB speakers amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank suggests that the main event today is the speeches by the ECB's Yves Mersch and Peter Praet ahead of the ECB meeting on Thursday.

Key Quotes

“There will not be any significant economic data releases today. The main events in the week include the speech by UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Brexit on Tuesday as well as the ECB meeting on Thursday. Furthermore, there are two speeches due to be given by the Fed's Janet Yellen. Finally, on Friday, there is the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.”

“The earnings season continues this week with Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sacs, Citigroup, American express and IBM. The World Economic Forum is kicking off this week as well.”