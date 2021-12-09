According to sources cited by Bloomberg, the ECB is considering tweaks to its PEPP reinvestment plans. The sources said that the bank might add geographical flexibility to the reinvestments, or might extent the reinvestment time under the emergency programme. A final decision on changes to the PEPP reinvestment plans has not yet been reached, the sources added.
At present, the ECB plans to reinvest all of the proceeds from the bonds it bought under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (coupons and principal payments) until the end of 2023. By extending this for longer, the bank would delay quantitative tightening - this is when the bank allows the bonds in its portfolio to expire, reducing the size of its balance sheet over time. The aim of this is to provide greater levels of monetary support for longer.
Meanwhile, the potential to add geographical flexibility to the purchases suggests that the ECB is keenly interested in preventing significant divergence between the bond yields of Eurozone nations, likely with an eye to preventing a repeat of the crises in the early 2010s.
The ECB meets next Thursday and the main topic of discussion/point of contention is what the bank will do with its Asset Purchase Programme (APP) once the PEPP expires at the end of March. Separate ECB sources suggested earlier in the session on Thursday that there has been a convergence of views on some sort of limited, temporary bump to purchases conducted under the APP.
Market Reaction
The euro has barely reacted to the latest ECB sources and EUR/USD continues to gradually ebb lower, though for now remains above 1.1300.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1300 on dovish ECB headlines
EUR/USD is extending the drop towards 1.1300 after the ECB is debating over a potential increase in the APP at its meeting next week. The US dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood. Omicron, US-China woes keep investors on the edge.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid Omicron jitters, USD rebound
GBP/USD is trading flat around 1.3200, struggling to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from a one-year low. Fresh COVID-19 jitters pushed back BoE rate hike expectations and undermined the pound. Resurgent USD demand further stalled aggressive bullish bets.
Gold eases towards $1,780 on resurgent USD demand
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,790 amid broad US dollar reboud. Market sentiment dwindles as virus-linked news battles geopolitical fears, Fed rate hike concerns. Friday’s US CPI becomes crucial as inflation expectations improve.
Analysts believe Ripple could beat SEC lawsuit on one condition
Experts are weighing in on the possible closure of the payments giant's lawsuit with the SEC. Analysts predict that the payment giant's win in the SEC vs. Ripple case could push XRP to a new high.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?