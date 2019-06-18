Deutsche Bank analysts point out that today, we’ve got a full day of the ECB Forum in Sintra ahead of us and today’s agenda includes an introductory speech from Draghi this morning, comments from various ECB officials including Guindos, Praet, Lane and Coeure, and then a policy panel featuring Draghi, the BoE’s Carney and former Fed Vice Chair Fischer this afternoon.

Key Quotes

“It remains to be seen what will come of the Forum; however, as we mentioned yesterday, we have seen markets move sharply in previous years following comments that emerged from Sintra and with there being plenty of chatter about potentially more stimulus coming from the ECB, it’s worth watching it closely.”

“In his opening remarks last night, Draghi declined to discuss policy or the current outlook, instead keeping his comments focused on the conference and on introducing Olivier Blanchard, who used his keynote address to argue for greater use of fiscal policy in the next downturn; an unusual topic for a central banking conference!”