Clemens Fuest, President of the German IFO Institute, has suggested the European Central Bank should end its bond-buying programme in March if inflation figures are confirmed.

Furthermore, Fuest has advocated for an end of the current loose monetary policy implemented by the ECB.

Recall that earlier flash German inflation figures now see consumer prices to have risen at an annualized 1.7% in December, while HICP is seen at 1.7% YoY.