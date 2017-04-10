ECB Sept monetary policy meeting accounts preview - HSBC

HSBC Analysts offer a brief preview of what to expect from the ECB minutes of September monetary policy meeting due to be released at 1130GMT.

Key Quotes:

“In line with our and market expectations, in September the ECB left all policy rates unchanged and did not announce any tweaks to forward guidance or make any announcement on the future of QE after December.

However, there was a preliminary discussion within the Governing Council on possible scenarios for QE after December, with unofficial sources suggesting the "possibilities discussed included - but were not limited to - cutting asset purchases to 40 or 20 billion euros a month, with extension options including six months or nine months" (Reuters, 8 September).

The minutes might give us more of a flavour of the discussion that took place.”