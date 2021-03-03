ECB said to see no need for drastic action to curb bond yields – Bloomberg

The European Central Bank (ECB) reportedly sees no need for drastic action to curb recent developments in the bond market, Blomberg reports, citing officials familiar with discussions.

The officials said that the ECB believes that the risk to the economy is manageable via verbal interventions and QE/PEPP flexibility.

The ECB officials continue to voice their concerns over the rising bond yields. President Christine Lagarde said last week, “The ECB is closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields.”

Note that the ECB meets next Thursday to decide on its monetary policy.

EUR/USD tests highs

EUR/USD flirts with daily highs above 1.2100, as the above report pushes the German bond yields higher by 2bps.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.2106, up 0.15% on the day.