ECB said to have discussed whether rates can rise before QE ends - BBG

European Central Bank policy makers considered the question of whether interest rates could rise before their bond-buying program comes to an end, according to people familiar with the matter, as reported by Bloomberg.

Euro-area central-bank officials, who asked not to be identified, said that Governing Council members meeting on March 9 exchanged views on ways of communicating and sequencing an exit from unconventional stimulus. They also added that the council didn’t discuss any specific scenario or timeline and hasn’t made any formal decisions on a strategy.