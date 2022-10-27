“I urge caution. First of all, the big unknown of ‘how tough is the winter going to be’ (and how deep might a recession be as a result of gas rationing) is still the elephant in the room. Secondly, Russian government's comments about the use of dirty weapons make me worry about their possible use. If that were going to be the case, risk aversion on the market would rise significantly, with the euro coming under significant pressure once again.”

“Even though the ECB will likely have to adjust its growth projections to the downside in December, the current situation in connection with gas supplies suggests that the ECB might continue to sound hawkish despite a weakening of the economy and pessimistic sentiment indicators and that it might underline its plans to stick to its planned restrictive rate cycle. That might provide additional support to the euro.”

The euro was able to appreciate against a weaker dollar over the past few days. Will the European Central bank (ECB) be able to provide further support to the euro? In the view of economists at Commerzbank, that is possible.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.