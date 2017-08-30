ECB Preview: Pace of EUR appreciation should pose a rising problem - Danske Bank

Christin Tuxen, Analyst at Danske Bank offers his view on the ECB President Draghi’s intent on the QE program, in the wake of the recent Euro appreciation, as investors gear up for the ECB’s next policy announcement due next week on Sept 7th.

Tuxen noted: “The pace of EUR appreciation should pose a rising problem for the ECB and we wouldn’t be surprised to hear Draghi mention this at the September meet, putting a lid on the pair in the near term”.