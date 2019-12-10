ECB preview: Not expecting significant changes in forecasts - BBVA

On Thursday, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank will held its monetary policy meeting. According to the Research Department at BBVA, the central bank is likely to back the minutes from the October meeting. They do not expect significant changes in the economic forecasts.
Key Quotes:
“In her first meeting as ECB President Mr. Lagarde is likely to back what October minutes showed calling for patience to let the new easing package take effect on the economy and the inflation outlook. Moreover, she will focus in stressing that more efforts on fiscal policy by governments along the lines that she recently said that the ECB's accommodative monetary policy would "achieve its goal faster and with fewer side effects" if euro area governments supported it with fiscal policy. It is likely that she would make a reference to the review of its monetary policy strategy, emphasizing what she recently stated in one of her latest speeches that the new strategy will be guided by principles of thorough analysis and an open mind.”
“We no longer expect a depo rate cut as risks have moderated and the ECB seems less likely to ease further (but it cannot be ruled out if conditions deteriorate).”
“Since the last ECB meeting, there has been some improvement in growth and inflation, though risks persist. Hard data up to September point to a halt in the deterioration of manufacturing and exports, while retail sales grew at steady pace driven by still improving labor market conditions. As a result, eurozone growth stabilized at 0.2% QoQ, slightly better than expected.”
“We do not expect significant changes in the ECB updated forecast, maintaining a gloomy growth outlook and a gradual increase in core inflation over the forecast horizon.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1100 on trade-war headlines
The American dollar is under selling pressure amid mounting global trade concerns. US Treasury Secretary Kudlow said he couldn’t confirm the next round of tariffs on China will be delayed. EUR/USD at weekly highs.
GBP/USD holding on to gains near 1.3200
The GBP/USD pair trades a few pips below its multi-month high of 1.3189, consolidating gains ahead of UK elections this Thursday. Conservatives’ lead underpins Sterling.
Cryptocurrencies: Altcoin auto-MATIC carnage
An illiquid asset and leveraged traders trigger a black day for cryptocurrencies. The search for stellar returns often leads to a total loss of capital. Risk management is vital in managing this type of suicidal investment.
Gold erases majority of daily gains, continues to trade above $1,460
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to a daily high of $1,468.68 during the early trading hours of the American session but erased a large portion of its gains amid recovering risk sentiment.
USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike
US and China are reportedly planning to delay the tariff hike. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases daily losses on upbeat mood. S&P 500 futures turn positive on the day ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.