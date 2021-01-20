ECB Preview: Lagarde may try to talk down the euro providing a buy-the-dip opportunity

The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to leave its policy unchanged in January. President Christine Lagarde may trigger a “buy the dip” opportunity by trying to talk down the euro as unless the bank threatens lower rates, EUR/USD is set to resume its rises, based on dollar weakness, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
“The only tool that the ECB can deploy to hit the euro is cutting its deposit rate – which is already at -0.50%. Further punishing banks for parking money with the bank would be hard.”
“The ECB is unlikely to announce new measures at its first meeting of 2021. However, Lagarde may dedicate more time and use starker language to warn about the damage of the high exchange rate to the economy and to inflation. Investors may be taken aback and algorithms may shoot sell orders, pushing EUR/USD lower in response to the new language. Nevertheless, without slashing borrowing costs, markets may realize that Lagarde's threats are not credible, and return to trading the pair to the tune of moves across the pond.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
