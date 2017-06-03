ECB Preview: Expect possible changes in language – RBC CM

Economists at RBC Capital Markets (CM) offer insights on what to expect from the upcoming ECB monetary policy decision, with the central bank widely expected to leave rates unchanged when it meets on Thursday.

Key Quotes via FT:

“The focus instead is likely to be on possible changes in language, with a number of voices since the last meeting calling for a change to the ECB’s forward guidance.”

“An updated set of staff macroeconomic projections, which are likely to see an upward revision to inflation estimates in particular, will add weight to those calls.”