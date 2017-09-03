ECB Preview: Back to balanced risk? - Scotiabank

Frédéric Prêtet, Research Analyst at Scotiabank, expects no change in the management of ECB monetary policy when the Committee meets today and suggests that the focus will therefore mainly be on the outlook for the macroeconomic scenario and any hint of a more hawkish bias.

Key Quotes

“Q4 GDP growth at 0.4% q/q was in line with the ECB’s assumption and the ongoing rise in all business surveys points to a significant acceleration at the beginning of the year. As a result, 2017 GDP growth could be revised slightly up.”

“With higher oil and food prices, 2017 inflation forecast could be revised up by 0.3%–0.4%, and then get closer to the ECB’s inflation price stability target of “below, but close to, 2.0%”.”

“Shifting to a balanced risk?