ECB press conference: Lagarde speech live stream – September 10

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is scheduled to deliver her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference at 12:30 GMT.

Today, the European Central Bank (ECB) is set to announce its Interest and Deposit Rate Decision at 11:45 GMT. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged but take stock of the current economic situation. As we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of 10 major banks, regarding the upcoming ECB meeting. Comments about the exchange rate of the euro – following concerns previously expressed – are also eyed.

In an interview with the Eurofi magazine published on Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and the head of the Dutch central bank Klass Knot said that risks to the eurozone’s recovery had receded, given the economic data over the summer.

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave its key rates and the €1,350 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) unchanged, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is delivering her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference.

"ECB sees 2020 GDP at -8.0% (vs -8.7% seen in June)."

"ECB sees 2021 GDP growth at 5% (vs 5.2% seen in June)."

"ECB sees 2022 GDP growth at 3.2% (vs 3.3% seen in June)."

"ECB sees 2020 inflation at 0.3% (vs 0.3% seen in June)."

"ECB sees 2021 inflation at 1% (vs 0.8% seen in June)."

"ECB sees 2022 inflation at 1.3% (vs 1.3% seen in June)."

