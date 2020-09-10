ECB press conference: Lagarde speech live stream – September 10

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is scheduled to deliver her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference at 12:30 GMT.
Follow our live coverage of ECB's policy announcements and the market reaction.
Related articles
ECB Preview: 10 major banks expectations.
Today, the European Central Bank (ECB) is set to announce its Interest and Deposit Rate Decision at 11:45 GMT. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged but take stock of the current economic situation. As we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of 10 major banks, regarding the upcoming ECB meeting. Comments about the exchange rate of the euro – following concerns previously expressed – are also eyed.
ECB’s Knot: Economic data solidify confidence in our baseline projections.
In an interview with the Eurofi magazine published on Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and the head of the Dutch central bank Klass Knot said that risks to the eurozone’s recovery had receded, given the economic data over the summer.
Lagarde speech: Incoming info suggest strong rebound
Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave its key rates and the €1,350 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) unchanged, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is delivering her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference.
Key takeaways
"ECB sees 2020 GDP at -8.0% (vs -8.7% seen in June)."
"ECB sees 2021 GDP growth at 5% (vs 5.2% seen in June)."
"ECB sees 2022 GDP growth at 3.2% (vs 3.3% seen in June)."
"ECB sees 2020 inflation at 0.3% (vs 0.3% seen in June)."
"ECB sees 2021 inflation at 1% (vs 0.8% seen in June)."
"ECB sees 2022 inflation at 1.3% (vs 1.3% seen in June)."
About ECB's press conference
Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. Her comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. Her hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas her dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD unstoppable slide extends below 1.2800
Mounting tensions between the EU and the UK over the last intentions to violate the Withdrawal Agreement are smashing the Pound. The EU laid down an ultimatum to the UK to amend the controversial draft bill or face sanctions by the end of the month.
EUR/USD slips off 1.19 following EU-UK row, despite lax ECB approach
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, off the highs achieved after the ECB said it is not targeting the exchange rate. The euro is being dragged down by the intensifying Brexit crisis.
Gold: There has been a decent intraday break to the upside but the bulls are not in full control yet
As the dollar weakens slightly gold bugs are taking advantage to push the price of the yellow metal higher. The general risk sentiment in the stock markets today has been mixed but after a soft start to the EU session, US traders have managed to improve the mood.
2017 flashback on ETH/BTC
Technical analysis reveals similar patterns to the ones seen in months leading up to the 2017 boom. BTC can struggle against ETH before imposing its kingdom domination. XRP/USD could move in the current price range for a few more days.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.