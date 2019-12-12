ECB press conference: Lagarde speech live stream – December 12

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is scheduled to deliver her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference at 13:30 GMT. The ECB on Thursday kept the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility, and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively.

It will be Lagarde's first meeting as chair and it is highly likely that the focus will be on the strategic review. Meanwhile, the ECB is widely expected to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged and is a unanimous consensus amongst major banks.

The EUR/USD pair extended its steady pullback from over one-month tops and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around 1.1130-25 region.

Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. His comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. His hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas his dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.