ECB press conference - Jun. 6: Draghi speech live stream

Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is scheduled to deliver his remarks on the bank's monetary policy decision in a press conference at 12:30 GMT.

Related articles

ECB Preview: Major Banks expectations from June meeting.

Most of the researchers and economists are forecasting, that the ECB will likely remain on hold this month and offer few fireworks, while maintaining its easing bias. In addition, they are expecting further easing on the forward guidance side and a cautious tone on the TLTRO III terms.

ECB: Will Draghi surprise again? – Nordea Markets.

Jan von Gerich, analyst at Nordea Markets, expects that the ECB will extend its forward guidance, however markets are already pricing a clear probability of a further rate cut from the ECB hence it should not be a major market mover.

About ECB's press conference

Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. His comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. His hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas his dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.