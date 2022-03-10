ECB policymakers agreed that 1.9% inflation expected in 2024 is at target - Reuters citing sources

The sources also told Reuters that only a handful of ECB policymakers had made the case for keeping the central bank's Asset Purchase Programme open-ended, with concerns about rising inflation dominated the debate. Lagarde had alluded to as much during her press conference earlier in the day, saying that some policymakers had wanted to "do nothing", while others had wanted to end QE with no conditions attached.

ECB policymakers reportedly unanimously agreed at Thursday's meeting that the inflation rate of 1.9% expected in 2024 was compatible with the bank's inflation target, sources told Reuters. That suggests that the conditions for the ECB to begin interest rate hikes are increasingly viewed as having been met by the ECB's board - inflation durably at the 2.0% target for the duration of the ECB's forecast horizon is one such condition. Markets will continue to view rate hikes beginning in Q4 this year as likely.

